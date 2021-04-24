Surathkal's Misquith Hospital shut down over medical negligence

Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) registration of Misquith Hospital in Surathkal was temporarily withheld and the hospital was forced to shut down after an inquiry confirmed medical negligence.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said a woman had undergone treatment at the hospital from March 6 to 8. The hospital had shown a negligent attitude by not conducting the Covid test on the patient. The woman later succumbed to the infection on March 18.

When officials verified the documents pertaining to the treatment of the woman, the negligence came to light, DC said. Further, an Ayurveda doctor was found treating the patients with allopathic medicines.

In addition, a clinic was functioning on the hospital premises without the KPMEA registration. A total of 18 patients were availing treatment in the hospital. While verifying the case sheet, the officials realised that records of nine patients had been recorded.

There were four fever cases and the hospital authorities had violated Epidemic Disease Act norms. The inquiry was conducted by a team officials, including Dr Deepa Prabhu, Taluk Medical Officer Dr Sujay Kumar, Dr Rehman from Wenlock Hospital, District Ayush Officer Dr Ashfaq and KPMEA legal advisor Chandrahas.