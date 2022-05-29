Surfing: Budhial, Sugar, Kishore, Sofiya crowned national champions

In a nail-biting finish, Karnataka’s Ramesh Budhial snatched away victory from the laps of Tamil Nadu’s Ajeesh Ali to be crowned as the new national champion in the men’s open surf category in the third edition of the Indian Open of Surfing which concluded at Panambur beach on Sunday.

Sugar Banarse and Sofiya Sharma were crowned the national champions in the women’s open and groms girls under 16 categories respectively, while Tamil Nadu’s Kishore Kumar became the national champion in the groms boys under 16 category.

Speaking after the tournament, Arun Vasu, President of the Surfing Federation of India, said “ I am very impressed with the quality of surfers that whom we are watching compete here at Mangaluru. With the Los Angeles Olympics in sight we are working hard to identify young and upcoming surfers and the quality and skill at display today only gives me the confidence to keep believing in our objectives."

The day began with the semifinals of the men’s open surf category which saw Karnataka surfer Ramesh Budhial along with Tamil Nādu’s Ajeesh Ali, Sathish Sarvanan and Ruban V advance into the finals. The finals of the men’s open surf category were a treat to watch with a picture-perfect end when in the final moments of the competition Ramesh Budhial caught a wave to display some breathtaking maneuvers impressing the judges and the fans, helping him clinch the victory and the crown of the national champion. Ramesh finished with a total score of 16.33, while runner’s up Ajeesh Ali finished with 15.67 points. Sathish Sarvanan finished third with 13 points.

Celebrating victory after winning Ramesh Budhial said, “I am happy. It is a great feeling to be the national champion. The field was tough, and Ajeesh was spectacular, but I was here today to put in my best effort and I am glad I could do that.”

The women’s open surf competition saw 16-year-old Goa’s Sugar Banarse walk away with the national championship crown from Tamil Nadu surfer and defending champion Srishti Selvam. Sugar had initially registered for the Groms Girls under 16 category and was brave enough to take the chance of competing in the Women’s open category. She impressed everyone with her skills from the beginning. Sugar scored a total of 14.50 points while runner’s up Srishti Selvam (13.40 points). Karnataka’s Sinchana Gowda finished third (10.20 points).

Elated Sugar said, “The waves were tough today and the competition tougher, but I am happy that I could convert my training into actions and become the national champion.”

In the Groms Boys (U16) surf category with 14.84 points Chennai’s Kishore Kumar was crowned as the national champion. Tamil Nadu’s Naveenkumar R and Jeevan S finished as the runner’s up and the third position with a total of 11.73 and 9.40 points respectively.

Kishore said, “This win is very special to me and I am happy that I could showcase my skills while competing against tough competitors.”

Goa’s Sofiya Sharma walked away with the national champion’s crown in the first ever Groms Girls under 16 category. Sofiya with a total of 18.50 points, the highest score of the tournament, had impressed all with her surfing capabilities. Thanishka Mendon the youngest participant in the tournament at 9 years from Mangaluru finished as the runner’s up with a total of 12.23 points. Another Mangalurean surfer Saanvi Hegde finished third with a total of 11.33 points.