Surfing season flagged off in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Manglauru,
  • Oct 31 2021, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 20:47 ist
Surfers in action at Wave Runners – A Body Boarding Competition held at Tannirbavi beach on Sunday. Credit: Special arrangement

Mangalore Surf Club had organised Wave Runners – A Body Boarding Competition to promote surfing at Tannirbavi beach near Fathima Church on Sunday.

The competition was aimed at creating awareness among people that Tannirbavi beach has a world class surf break, said Mithun Bhat Kakunje, President of Mangalore Surf Club.

As many as 40 athletes from around Mangaluru had participated in the event. The event also was organised to flag off the surfing season in Mangaluru.

The competition was organised in four categories: Under 15 girls, under 15 boys, above 15 women and above 15 Men.

The Winners are as follows: Under 15 Girls -- Anokhi K (I) Nia Jasani (II), in under 15 boys -- Vardhan Rai (I) and Hardik K (II), in above 15 women - Sinchana Gowda (I) and Sabiya Israt (II) and in above 15 men - Dhanush (I) and Yajnesh Bengre (II).

Surfing
Mangaluru
Karnataka

