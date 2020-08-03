Surge in Covid-19 cases, deaths continues in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities related to it continued in Dakshina Kannada with the district administration recording 163 new coronavirus cases and 10 fatalities on Sunday.

According to officials, the district has been recording Covid-19 fatalities daily since July 1 and in a majority of the cases, it is the comorbid conditions along with the virus causing the deaths. The total deaths in the district have risen to 169.

The deceased were in the age group of 20 to 80 and were suffering from hypertension, diabetes mellitus, asthma, breathlessness, chronic kidney disorder and others.

Among the fresh cases, 107 are from Mangaluru taluk, followed by 19 from Belthangady, 13 from Bantwal, 11 from Puttur and 1 from Sullia taluk. Nine persons from outside the district and three from outside the state to have been confirmed with Covid-19.

On a positive note, 45 people have recovered and were discharged on Sunday, thus taking the total discharges to 2,730.

The total positive cases in the district is 6,015. As many as 3,116 infected are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and in home isolation in Dakshina Kannada district.

MLA in self-quarantine

After former MLC Ivan D’Souza along with his wife were tested positive for Covid-19, Mangalore MLA U T Khader has gone into self-quarantine.

Posting on Facebook and Twitter, Khader said, “Have gone into self-quarantine with immediate effect after receiving the news about #Covid_19 positive test of former MLC Ivan D’Souza & his wife Dr Kavitha. Being Covid In-charge of DK District Task Force Committee, I am one among Ivan’s primary contacts. I am going to discharge my duties from home for the next few days. You can reach out over the phone at any point of time. I appeal to all my colleagues and friends who may have come in contact with us in the last few days to get tested for Covid-19.”

Further, he wrote, “Wishing a speedy recovery to Ivan D’Souza and Dr Kavitha and all those who are infected with Covid-19. My humble appeal to the people ‘say no to panic, yes to precaution!’ Early detection is the best prevention! Let us together defeat Covid-19.”