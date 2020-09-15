Surge in Covid-19 continues with 413 fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 fresh cases and fatalities continued in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district with the district administration recording 413 fresh cases and five more fatalities.

The total cases in the district has reached 17,776 and the fatalities has risen to 447. Explaining on the fresh cases, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that ILI has contributed highest of 185 fresh cases while SARI has contributed 17 Covid-19 cases. A total of 135 infected are the primary contacts of the already infected persons. The contact tracing of 76 infected are under progress. Of the fresh cases, 225 are symptomatic.

Mangaluru taluk continues to contribute highest cases with 169 followed by 66 in Puttur, 65 in Bantwal, 47 in Belthangady, 43 from Sullia, and 23 from other districts. On the positive note, 297 infected have recovered and discharged from hospitals, home isolation and Covid-19 care centres. The district has 4045 infected undergoing treatment at various facilities.

Among the fatalities, one each is from Mangaluru and Bantwal while three were from other districts.