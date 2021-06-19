Surge in Covid-19 deaths, cases continue in Dakshina Kannada

The graph of Covid-19 continued to climb in Dakshina Kannada district with 1,006 cases being reported on Friday.

The fatalities too increased with 15 deaths being reported for the day. The death tally has increased to 1,024.

The positivity rate in the district is 10.07%, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said.

The district reported 665 discharges, while active cases stand at 6,931.

So far, 87,350 positive cases have been reported since March last year, while the discharges stand at 79,395. A fine amount of Rs 85,85,767 has collected from 70,960 offenders, who were not wearing face masks, till now.

Black fungus

Meanwhile, two fresh cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Friday.

The total active cases increased to 39. Of the 39 cases, 10 are from Dakshina Kannada, and the remaining are from outside the district.

So far, a total of 16 black fungus deaths have been reported, of which 14 were from outside the district.