Surge in Covid-19 cases continues in Dakshina Kannada

Surge in Covid-19 deaths, cases continue in Dakshina Kannada

The positivity rate in the district is 10.07%, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 19 2021, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 13:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The graph of Covid-19 continued to climb in Dakshina Kannada district with 1,006 cases being reported on Friday.

The fatalities too increased with 15 deaths being reported for the day. The death tally has increased to 1,024.

The positivity rate in the district is 10.07%, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said.

The district reported 665 discharges, while active cases stand at 6,931.

So far, 87,350 positive cases have been reported since March last year, while the discharges stand at 79,395. A fine amount of Rs 85,85,767 has collected from 70,960 offenders, who were not wearing face masks, till now.

Black fungus

Meanwhile, two fresh cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Friday.

The total active cases increased to 39. Of the 39 cases, 10 are from Dakshina Kannada, and the remaining are from outside the district.

So far, a total of 16 black fungus deaths have been reported, of which 14 were from outside the district.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dakshina Kannada
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Karnataka
Black Fungus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

DH Toon | Indians' wealth in Swiss banks increases

DH Toon | Indians' wealth in Swiss banks increases

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight

Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight

Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near miss

Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near miss

Mona Lisa copy sold for 2.9 mn euros in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy sold for 2.9 mn euros in Paris auction

 