Surveillance to be increased in Dakshina Kannada to check Covid-19 fatalities: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on Friday said that the Dakshina Kannada district administration was planning to include teachers from schools and colleges to carry out surveillance programmes aggressively in the district to identify people suffering from comorbid conditions in a bid to reduce Covid-19 fatalities.

The survey has already been initiated in the district and will be taken up in each Gram Panchayat. The survey will collect information on all children below 10 years, pregnant women and elderly persons suffering from various illnesses in the district, he told reporters.

“In addition to ASHA and anganwadi workers, we have plans to rope in school teachers, PU lecturers and those below 40 years in villages, to monitor the health of vulnerable people,” he added.

He said that vulnerable people will be continuously monitored. If the elderly and vulnerable people show any symptoms of Covid-19, arrangements will be made to shift them to hospitals for treatment to ensure that fatalities are checked.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Further, the surveillance activities will be intensified to trace the source of Covid-19 infections in the district.

“Task forces have already been constituted at Gram Panchayat level and at ward level in the district. Doctors above 50 years, who are not frontline Covid warriors in the villages, will be training the task force members to monitor the health of people, identify those that are severely ill and shift them to hospitals," he explained.

Antigen kits

The government has set a target of testing swab samples of 3,700 people per day in the district.

The district has already received 27,000 rapid antigen kits, of which, more than 6,000 have been used to conduct the tests. To reach the target, private hospitals have been roped in.

At present, the district has 4,608 beds in 61 hospitals of which 662 beds are occupied. Of the 3,946 available beds, 3,760 are normal beds. There are 115 ventilators available in the district while the government has sent 40 ventilators.

Several corporate companies have been donating ventilators under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. Measures will be taken to supply oxygen to the beds through piped networks or cylinders.

Further, the DC said that awareness will be created on wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distance.

Transparency

Dr Rajendra said that hospitals should not send patients back citing a lack of beds and to bring in transparency in the availability of beds in hospitals, measures will be taken to inform the public through a mobile application.

Stringent action will be initiated against hospitals for overcharging patients for treatment, he added.