Suspect attacks cop in bid to escape, Mangaluru police shoot him in leg

The police on Monday opened fire at a suspect for attacking a policeman from the Mangaluru rural police station in a bid to escape while he was being taken for a spot mahazar.

The suspect, Mohammed Mushtaakq alias Mista, was arrested in connection with a local attempt to murder case, said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

When Mista was being taken to Kambala village for recovery of the vehicle and weapons used in the murder, he tried to escape and assaulted the policemen in the attempt. The suspect had assaulted police constable Saddam Hussain, who suffered injuries.

Police Sub Inspector Vinayaka Bhavikatti fired in the air, once as a warning, and then he shot Mista in the leg.

Mista was a suspect and wanted in an attempted murder case, which occurred on August 19, near Badriya Madrasa at Valacchil. Mista had allegedly attacked Ramlan Asif with a knife, in a fit of rage, because the latter wanted Mista to return his nephew’s mobile phone.

Neighbours and passersby came to help when Ramlan raised an alarm, and Mista fled the spot. Ramlan, who was seriously injured in the attack, was undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Mista was arrested following a complaint lodged with the police.

According to the Commissioner, Mista was involved in other attempted murder cases as well as robbery cases, in Konaje and Malpe police stations. The commissioner said he was a habitual offender but always managed to stay clear of the law because the people in Adyar and Harekala feared him, and wouldn’t lodge a complaint.

Kumar said there were also allegations against Mista of smoking ganja and attacking locals with a dagger. However, there were no police complaints against him as people feared for their lives.

The police were verifying all allegations, Kumar added.