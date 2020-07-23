Swab collection centre set up at KR constituency

Swab collection centre set up at KR Assembly constituency

Sathishkumar
Sathishkumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 23 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 22:50 ist
Health department officials collect throat swab of a person for Covid-19 test at the swab collection centre at Makkala Koota in Krishnamurthypuram, Mysuru, on Thursday. MLA S A Ramadas is seen.

“We aim to bring down Covid-19 death rate to zero in Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in a week,” said MLA S A Ramadas.

The MLA was speaking after inaugurating a throat swab collection centre to test for Covid-19 at Makkala Koota in Krishnamurthypuram, here.

He said that the centre was opened as a few people who hesitate to visit hospitals. The test reports will be sent to the doorsteps of the citizens, he said.

The death rate of Covid-19 has increased in the city and the victims can recover if the infection is detected at an early stage.

Ramadas said there are 115 containment zones in KR segment and another round of sanitisation work will be taken up.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Krishnarajasagar (KRS)
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
swab samples

What's Brewing

Scientists decode how novel coronavirus is mutating

Scientists decode how novel coronavirus is mutating

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

 