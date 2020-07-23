Swab collection centre set up at KR Assembly constituency

“We aim to bring down Covid-19 death rate to zero in Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in a week,” said MLA S A Ramadas.

The MLA was speaking after inaugurating a throat swab collection centre to test for Covid-19 at Makkala Koota in Krishnamurthypuram, here.

He said that the centre was opened as a few people who hesitate to visit hospitals. The test reports will be sent to the doorsteps of the citizens, he said.

The death rate of Covid-19 has increased in the city and the victims can recover if the infection is detected at an early stage.

Ramadas said there are 115 containment zones in KR segment and another round of sanitisation work will be taken up.