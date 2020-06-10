Swearing-in: CM had given permission orally, says D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said Wednesday that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa gave him ‘oral permission’ to go ahead with his swearing-in event, which the government later rejected in writing.

Shivakumar had plans to take formal charge as KPCC president on June 14, but the Revenue department on Tuesday shot down his permission citing guidelines issued by the Centre.

“I personally called up the CM and requested him. I also spoke with the chief secretary and the police commissioner. I had oral permission from them,” Shivakumar said, accusing the BJP government of acting in a “politically-motivated” manner.

Shivakumar pointed out that the government cited guidelines to obstruct his event whereas Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders were permitted to ‘virtually’ address large gatherings. “We have made all preparations across 7,800 locations. The event will be streamed live,” Shivakumar said, adding that the event will be held after the government gave its go-ahead.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Shivakumar was ‘unnecessarily’ blaming the government. “The government has no problem. If Shivakumar wants to take charge, we will consider making a special provision under the rules. But I thought the rules are the same for everybody across the country. But if Shivakumar thinks this is too important, then we’ll discuss it with the CM,” he

mockingly said.