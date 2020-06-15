SWR runs first parcel express

Following the lockdown, the first Parcel Special Express of South Western Railways, Mysuru division, left Nanjangud to West Bengal and Assam, on Monday.

The first ever parcel special express from Nanjangud left to Sankrail in West Bengal and Changasari in Assam. The special service comprises 10 high capacity parcel vans and carried 185 tonnes of product manufactured by Nestle India. The special runs on a fixed schedule and covers a distance of about 3,000 km, and reach the destination on Wednesday.

According to Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager, the division is adopting an aggressive marketing strategy to impress upon potential customers to make use of the services for quicker transportation of their goods and utilisation of loading space optimally.

Railway is running goods trains and parcel express trains to ensure supply of essential commodities across the country like food and medicines to meet the requirements of the citizens.