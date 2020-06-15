SWR runs first parcel express

SWR runs first parcel express

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Jun 15 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 22:03 ist
Workers load consignment to the Parcel Special Express train at Nanjangud Railway Station, Mysuru district, on Monday.

Following the lockdown, the first Parcel Special Express of South Western Railways, Mysuru division, left Nanjangud to West Bengal and Assam, on Monday.

The first ever parcel special express from Nanjangud left to Sankrail in West Bengal and Changasari in Assam. The special service comprises 10 high capacity parcel vans and carried 185 tonnes of product manufactured by Nestle India. The special runs on a fixed schedule and covers a distance of about 3,000 km, and reach the destination on Wednesday.

According to Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager, the division is adopting an aggressive marketing strategy to impress upon potential customers to make use of the services for quicker transportation of their goods and utilisation of loading space optimally.

Railway is running goods trains and parcel express trains to ensure supply of essential commodities across the country like food and medicines to meet the requirements of the citizens.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

SWR
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 