SWR to run special trains to various destinations in state

South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru division, has announced additional unreserved and reserved special express trains, from April 9, in view on the ongoing strike by employees of Road Transport Corporations.

The trains will be with both normal and special fares from Mysuru, connecting various districts across Karnataka, by following Covid-19 norms and guidelines.

The unreserved special express trains are: train no 06213 Arsikere to Mysuru that departs at 5 am and arrives at 9.25 am, from April 10; train no 06214 Mysuru to Arsikere, that departs at 6.20 pm and arrives at 10.25 pm, from April 11; train no 06225 from Mysuru to Talguppa that will depart at 10.15 am and arrive at 6 pm, from April 10; train no 06226 from Talguppa to Mysuru that will depart at 8.45 am and arrive at 4.50 pm, from April 11.

Partially unreserved special express trains are: train no 07326 from Mysuru to Belagavi (via KSR Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Arsikere, and Hubballi) from April 10, departing Mysuru at 5.50 am and arriving at Belagavi at 9.35 pm; train no 07325 from Belagavi to Mysuru (via Hubballi, Arsikere, Tumkuru and KSR Bengaluru) from April 11, departing Belagavi at 5.20 am and reaching Mysuru at 8.40 pm.

Fully reserved, special fare trains are: train no 06553 Mysuru to KSR Bengaluru, departing at 2.30 pm and arriving at 5.10 pm, on April 9, 10 and 14; train no 06554 KSR Bengaluru to Mysuru, departing at 10.30 am and arriving at 1.30 pm, on April 9, 10 and 14; train no 06555 Mysuru to Yasvantpur, that will depart at 8.25 am and arrive at 11.20 am, on April 9, 10 and 14; train no 06556 Yasvantpur to Mysuru departing at 1.15 pm and arriving at 4 pm, on April 9, 10 and 14; train no 06215 Mysuru to Bidar departing at 8 pm and arriving at 12 pm next day, on April 9; train no 06216 Bidar to Mysuru, departing at 2 pm and arriving at 8 am the next day, on April 10; train no 06511 Yasvantpur to Shivamogga Town that will depart at 11.15 pm and arrive at 6 am the next day; and train no 06512 Shivamogga Town to KSR Bengaluru departing at 9 am and arriving at 4.15 pm on April 10.