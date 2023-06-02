T Narsipur accident: Toll goes up to 11

A 24-year-old man injured in the collision between a private bus and a Toyota Innova near Kurbur village on T Narsipur-Kollegal Road breathed his last during treatment on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep (24). His father and mother were among the 10 who perished in the ghastly accident on Monday. 

