'Tablighi returnees hiding in mosques in AP' video creates anxiety

A video broadcast by an Andhra Pradesh (AP) news channel stating that 140 Tablighi Jamaat returnees are hiding in mosques in Hindupur (AP), has gone viral and created anxiety among people in the border taluks like Madhugiri and Pavagada.

It may be recalled that a Tablighi returnee died of Covid-19 in Sira taluk and his son tested positive for the virus weeks ago.

According to the video clip, Tablighi returnees are allegedly hiding in the Mukkatapeta and other mosques in Hindupur city, after returning from Delhi and Gujarat.

It is learnt that when doctors went to Mukkatapeta to survey the situation, Muslim youth near the mosque turned them away.