'Tabligh returnees hiding in mosques' video goes viral

'Tablighi returnees hiding in mosques in AP' video creates anxiety

DHNS
DHNS, Madhugiri (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 15 2020, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 20:47 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

A video broadcast by an Andhra Pradesh (AP) news channel stating that 140 Tablighi Jamaat returnees are hiding in mosques in Hindupur (AP), has gone viral and created anxiety among people in the border taluks like Madhugiri and Pavagada. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

It may be recalled that a Tablighi returnee died of Covid-19 in Sira taluk and his son tested positive for the virus weeks ago.  

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

According to the video clip, Tablighi returnees are allegedly hiding in the Mukkatapeta and other mosques in Hindupur city, after returning from Delhi and Gujarat.

It is learnt that when doctors went to Mukkatapeta to survey the situation, Muslim youth near the mosque turned them away.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tablighi Jamaat
COVID-19
Lockdown
Mosques
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 