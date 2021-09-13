Tahasildar dances on Kannada hit songs during Ganesha idol immersion

Tahasildar dances on Kannada hits during idol immersion

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Sep 13 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 21:51 ist
Davangere Tahasildar B N Girish. Credit: DH File Photo

Tahasildar B N Girish surprised everyone at the Nirashrithara Kendra run by Social Welfare Department at Turchaghatta village in Davangere taluk by dancing to film songs during the immersion ceremony of Lord Ganesha idol installed there.

The officer danced to Kannada film numbers 'Kuladalli Keelyavudo Huchchappa' from the film Satya Harishchandra and 'Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku' from the film Aakasmika starring Dr Rajkumar and enthralled inmates of the centre and the officials.

The Centre in-charge Superintendent Nalini had organised various games including musical chair, passing the ball and cultural programmes for inmates on the occasion.

The Tahasildar, who has drawn attention of people through his unique style of functioning, said cultural programmes had been organised to instill sense of confidence in the inmates. They actively participated in the events and had a gala time, he said.

Karnataka
India News
Davangere

