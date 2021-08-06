Tahsildar hosts birthday party, violates Covid norms

Tahsildar organises birthday party, violates Covid-19 norms in Mandya

It is said that Tahsildar Chandrashekar had not taken any permission for organising the event

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Aug 06 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 14:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

In a move that drew flak, Mandya Tahsildar Chandrashekar Shyam violated Covid-19 norms by celebrating his son's first birthday in a grand manner at a private hotel at Krishnaraja Sagar in Srirangapatna taluk on Wednesday night.

He invited a large number of friends and relatives to the party. Those attending the birthday party did not wear masks and neglected social distancing, which was a blatant violation of Covid-19 norms. 

It is said that Tahsildar Chandrashekar had not taken any permission for organising the event. The party was held till late night, locals complained. They also sought action against him.

The locals also complained against KRS Police for not registering a case. Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi has sought a report in this regard.

Krishnaraja Sagar
Mandya
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

