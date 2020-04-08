Tahsildar prevents factory workers from crossing over to AP

Madhugiri Tahsildar G Vishwanath has banned the movement of people and vehicles to neighbouring Hindupur from the taluk. As many as 286 garment factory workers from Kodigenahalli hobli were prevented from crossing the border to Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

He also said that those garment factory workers who have ration cards will be given food grains in their home villages itself.

Pavagada taluk

The swab samples of two women who were treated by the Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh) physiotherapist who tested positive for COVID-19, tested negative for the virus. The two women were admitted to the isolation ward on Tuesday.