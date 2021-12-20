Tainted advocate surrenders in Mangaluru court

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of Lokayukta and ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) K S N Rajesh, who is facing charges of sexually harassing law intern and also issuing threat to her, has finally surrendered before the court in Mangaluru.

The court has remanded him in judicial custody and will hear his main bail application on December 21.

Two cases against Rajesh were registered in Women’s Police Station in Mangaluru on October 18 and he has been absconding since then.

The City police had issued a look out circular on November 9, for tracing the tainted advocate.

Along with sexually harassing the law intern, Rajesh was also accused of threatening victim’s friend to not to reveal the information. The LOC was issued to ensure that he doesn't flee from the country. The police had even freezed the bank accounts of Rajesh.

In fact, soon after FIR was registered against Rajesh, Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) took suo motu cognisance of two complaints registered against special public prosecutor Rajesh K S N in Women's police station in Pandeshwar, and had suspended his enrolment to council on October 22.

