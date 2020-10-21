Take Covid precautions at tourists places: DC

With continuous holidays during the weekend on account of Ayudha puja, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has instructed the officials to take precautionary measures at all the tourism destinations and temples in the district.

He has directed the Forest department officials, tahsildars and temple executive officers to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic at Bandipur National Park in Gundlupet taluk, Bharachukki water falls in Kollegal taluk, K Gudi in Chamarajanagar taluk and all temples coming under Muzrai department.

He directed the authorities to ensure that all the tourists and devotees wear masks compulsorily. Maintaining a physical distance of two metres, thermal screening should be made mandatory. Hand sanitisers should be available to the visitors, he said.

He also suggested to deploy additional personnel, separate entry and exit points, cleanliness and hygiene of toilets, drinking water facilities and others.

Children below 10 years, people above 70 years and pregnant women should not be allowed to the tourist and pilgrim spots. Only packed foods and drinks should be available and the respective authorities should ensure waste management. Legal action would be taken against those violating the safety norms, the DC warned.