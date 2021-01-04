'Take precautions to prevent 2nd wave of Covid in DK'

'Take precautions to prevent second wave of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada'

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 04 2021, 01:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 11:23 ist
Dakshina Kannada: Devotees maintain social distance while standing in a queue to pay obeisance at Kukke Subramanya Temple, after religious places reopened with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Dakshina Kannada. Credit: PTI

The district administration should take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of a possible second wave of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada, said District In-charge Secretary V Ponnuraj.

Already, the district has recorded over 32,884 positive cases with 736 deaths. In Mangaluru city alone, 18,819 cases were registered and 381 deaths have been reported. With the increase in movement of people to places of worship coupled with those returning from foreign countries, the second wave of Covid-19 cannot be ruled out, he added.

All precautionary measures should be initiated. Further, preparations should be undertaken for Covid-19 vaccine, he said.

Further, Ponnuraj directed the officials to ensure that there was no shortage of water in rural and urban areas during peak summer. "Measures should be taken to supply potable water to residents. Works should be taken up on a priority basis," he added.

Already, works on supplying 24X7 water to Mangaluru under ADB-funded project has been initiated, Ponnuraj said.

The Mangaluru City Corporation should initiate measures to maintain cleanliness in the city by scientifically disposing the trash, he said.

Noting that houses are constructed in slope areas outside Mangaluru, he said the Urban Development Authority and MCC should direct the owners of the houses to make arrangements for stormwater drains for easy flow of rain water.

He urged the officials to help the local farmers to cultivate vegetables and fruits.

