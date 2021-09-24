Tannirbavi and Idya beaches shortlisted for Blue Flag certification

Tannirbavi and Idya beaches have been shortlisted for Blue Flag certification.

An action plan for the development works to be initiated in these two beaches has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for approval. The funds will be released by the Centre to the state government for the development of these beaches, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said on Friday.

About 1-km stretch on Tannirbavi and Idya beaches will be developed for Blue Flag certification. Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance was received for international convention centre and golf course projects to be developed on 135 acre land in Bengre. A global tender for the same was invited in 2007-08. The district administration will take steps to fence the area to check encroachments, said the DC.

Efforts are on to get at least two jungle lodge resorts near beaches in Mangaluru. Though the district administration has Rs 5 crore to develop Sasihithlu beach, sea erosion is posing a threat. The minor irrigation department has been asked to prepare an action plan to construct an embankment near the Nandini river to check the erosion in Sasihithlu. Surfing schools are also planned at Sasihithlu and Thannirbavi beaches, deputy commissioner informed.

Steps will be taken to install toilets, changing rooms, and high mast lights on beaches. To a query on maintenance of Panambur beach, the DC said that tender was invited with focus on water sports, uniformity in developing shops and safety aspects in the beaches. As none could fulfill the conditions, the tender was cancelled. Now, the district administration has decided to call for a pre-bid meeting. Potential bidders will be invited for the meeting, he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: