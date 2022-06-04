Sait slams Hindu outfits for raking up Jamia Masjid row

Tanveer Sait slams Hindu outfits for raking up Jamia Masjid row

Vested interests are creating controversies in Tipu’s name, Sait said

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 04 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 14:07 ist
Tanveer Sait. Credit: DH photo

Congress' Narasimharaja (NR) constituency MLA Tanveer Sait slammed Hindu outfits for raking up the Jamia Masjid row in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district.

He said the contributions of Tipu Sultan to Hindu temples, including to Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, is not either mentioned or discussed, but vested interests are creating controversies in Tipu’s name, like raking up the issue of Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna.

The MLA was reacting to the 'Moolamandira chalo', a movement of Hindu outfits to perform puja at Jamia Masjid, on Saturday. “People should understand who sacrificed their life for the cause of Independence. Who were the salves of the British? One cannot change this history. Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, in front of Lal Mahal, stands intact, even though the palace is in ruins,” he said.

Sait said, “The grants Tipu gave for the renovation of the temple is recorded in history. It is not right to create a controversy and unrest, citing some excuses. The responsibility of conserving Jamia Masjid is given to the Waqf Board. The Waqf Board does not own Jamia Masjid. Now, it is the responsibility of the Archaeological Survey of India to maintain it in its current form and to conserve for the future”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Tanveer Sait
Mysuru
Karnataka
Tipu Sultan
srirangapatna

