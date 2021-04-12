TAPMI achieves 100% placement with highest package of Rs 25 lakh

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) successfully completed placements for its flagship PGDM – General batch of 2019-21 with an average salary of Rs 11.1 lakh.

This year, the highest package offered was Rs 25 lakh per annum. TAPMI has achieved an almost 2.7 times increase in post-programme salary in comparison to the pre-programme salary. This year, 338 students were eligible for placements. Six students among them opted to launch their own initiatives. A total of 332 students were placed in 139 companies. As many as 65 students were offered pre-placement through summer internships with an average package of Rs 12.6 lakh.

The Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector was the biggest recruiter (36 per cent) followed by IT, Analytics, and E-commerce (33 per cent), and consulting (21 per cent). Key recruiters included Lowe's India, BYJU's, Bajaj Finserv, Salesforce, Deloitte USI, TITAN Company Limited, Larsen and Toubro Limited, HP Inc, Nestlé India Limited, Brillio, ITC, Capgemini, GEP Worldwide, J P Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd, Virtusa Polaris, EY India, Citibank, Grant Thornton, Accenture, Airtel Payments Bank, CRISIL, Dell Technologies, Decathlon, Godrej & Boyce, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, KPMG, Michael Page, Oracle, PhonePe, Mindtree, Lenskart, Teamlease, TVS Motors, Wells Fargo, SBI Capital Markets Limited, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, Sequel Logistics, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, Tresvista Financial Services Ltd.

Read | Average CTC at ISB placements reach all-time high; school says 'unprecedented global crisis no dampener'

TAPMI Director Prof Madhu Veeraraghavan said TAPMI’s strong placement is an "outcome of our industry-relevant curriculum that focuses on imparting skills and competencies to contend with challenges and opportunities in today’s complex environment. The performance of our students has been extraordinary given the challenges thrown at them by the pandemic.”

TAPMI has also successfully placed 100 per cent of students in its specialist PGDM – Banking and Financial Services (PGDM-BKFS) and PGDM – Marketing Programme. The average salary of the PGDM – BKFS programme is Rs 10.3 lakh. The average salary of PGDM - Marketing is Rs 10 lakh. The placements for the specialist PGDM – HR are on track with 80 per cent of the batch already placed, sources added.