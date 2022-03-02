TAPMI PGDM sees 100% placement with highest package at Rs 25.6 lakh

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has successfully completed the placements for its PDGM General batch of 2022 with an average salary of Rs 12.5 lakh per annum. This year, the highest package was Rs 25.6 lakh per annum.

TAPMI has achieved an almost 3.36 times increase in the post-programme salaries in comparison to the pre-programme salaries. This year 392 students were eligible for placements, of which 4 students opted out to endeavor on their own. A total of 388 students were placed across 101 companies. As many as 69 students were offered pre-placement through summer internships with an average package of Rs 13.0 lakh per annum.

The institute has also successfully placed 100 per cent of students in its Banking and Financial Services (PGDM-BKFS) with the highest salary of Rs 32.2 lakh per annum with an average of Rs 12.6 lakh, Marketing with the highest salary of Rs 18 lakh per annum with an average of Rs 11.16 lakh, and Human Resource Management (HRM) with the highest package of Rs 23.6 lakh per annum and an average of Rs 12.1 lakh.

The IT and Analytics sector was the largest recruiter (36 per cent) followed by Consulting (34 per cent), and BFSI (23 per cent). Some of the key recruiters included Accenture, Airtel, Berger, Brillio, Capgemini, Crisil, Citigroup, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY India, Gartner and GoDigit.

Commenting on this year’s placement, Prof Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director, TAPMI said, “TAPMI’s placement is an outcome of our industry-relevant curriculum that focuses on imparting skills and competencies to contend with challenges and opportunities in today’s complex environment.”

Check out DH's latest videos