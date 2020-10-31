TAPMI signs MoU with University of Southampton

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, and University of Southampton (SOTON), UK, have signed a Memorandum of Association (MoU) to develop academic and research collaborations.

TAPMI director professor Madhu Veeraraghavan said: “International collaborations form a part of my vision to facilitate development of high-quality management education in India. TAPMI also contributes to the management education community.” Professor Laura Costanzo, Head of Southampton Business School at the University of Southampton, applauded the joint efforts of both the schools during Covid-19 pandemic.

TAPMI and SOTON were both decorated by double international accreditations -- AACSB and AMBA. As TAPMI and SOTON are both signatories of UNPRME (United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education), Raghunath Rudran, Professor and Dean Research, TAPMI, said: “This collaboration to be totally synergistic with our PRME efforts and in alignment with sustainability development goals. We have a shared view that “Sustainable Development forms a metal bridge between UK and India.”