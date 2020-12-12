TAPMI students win Bajaj Finserv ATOM Season 3

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) won the Bajaj Finserv ATOM Season 3 by bagging all three winning positions.

ATOM is an atypical B-school competition where students use scenario planning and design thinking to create a disruptive solution for the future.

Team – Sharks in Suits comprising of second-year students Siddharth Kashyap, Dhruv Bhonagiri, Sayani Mukherjee, and Parth Khushwaha from TAPMI emerged as the best Solution Building Team. Teams for their digital strategy on leveraging the various products and services of the conglomerate to take it to customers through multiple bundled offerings effectively. The team won a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 and a pre-placement offer from Bajaj Finserv.

Second-year students Deepon Das and Aakarsh Gupta walked away with the title of Top 2 Investors.

They won a cash prize of Rs 100,000 each. Commenting on the achievement Professor Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director and T A Pai Chair Professor of Finance, TAPMI said, "It is a truly extraordinary performance. Congratulations to our students for the accomplishment, their dedicated efforts and hard work are praiseworthy."

Team – Silverballers comprising second-year students Harsimran Kaur Chawla, Priti Prasad, Kunal Kamat, and Yashna Meher emerged as the Winning Mutual Funds Team. The team went on to win a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.