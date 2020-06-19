Target to construct 10,000 quarters for police: Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there is a target to construct 10,000 quarters for police personnel, in the next five years, across the state.

Speaking to reporters here, on Friday, Bommai said, "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has given approval and the works would begin from January 2021."

The CM has already inaugurated 646 quarters in Bengaluru and 1,638 quarters are nearing completion. The quarters were being constructed on a dimension of 20x20 ft so far. It has been revised and hereafter, it would be constructed on 20x25 dimension, he said.

There are plans to construct Forensic Science Labs at district-levels to minimise the time required for availing the reports. Besides, all police stations would be upgraded, he said.

To a query on illegal sand mining, Bommai said that a new policy would be introduced and it will help in controlling illegal sand mining.