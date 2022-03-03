Tasteeq allowance of priests to be hiked

Tasteeq allowance of priests to be hiked

Health insurance cover has been provided to the priests coming under the department

DHNS, Hosapete (Vijayanagara district),
  • Mar 03 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 23:38 ist
The minister said drinking water, toilet and other basic facilities will be provided to all temples. Credit: DH File Photo

Muzrai, Hajj and Wakf Minister Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle said the tasteeq allowance of priests in C Grade temples will be increased in the Budget.

Speaking after inaugurating Sri Raghavendra Swamy Saptaha at Krishna Mutt here on Thursday evening, she said the 6th pay commission’s recommendation has been implemented for A Grade temple priests. Also, health insurance cover has been provided to the priests coming under the department, she added.

The minister said drinking water, toilet and other basic facilities will be provided to all temples. 

