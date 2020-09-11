Taxi services unlikely to return to normalcy in Mysuru

Although the government has eased lockdown and has opened state borders, taxi services in Mysuru, one of the major tourist hubs of the state, are unlikely to return to normal anytime soon, following the Covid crisis.

Several taxi drivers, operating from the city, have returned to their respective villages, due to unavailability of work. Some taxi owners have put up their vehicles for sale, as there are no takers for taxi services.

The drivers and owners, who are eagerly waiting for the business to pick up, are facing hardships to maintain the vehicles. The vehicles, parked for months together, need to be serviced, which costs a minimum of Rs 5,000 per vehicle.

Jagadish, who runs 12 cars as taxis, said that he has surrendered his vehicle permits to the Transport department to get relaxation in tax. "But, I need to invest hefty amounts to re-launch the taxi service. All vehicles need to be serviced. Spare parts, lubricants and service charges are high,” he said.

Jagadish sent all his drivers on leave since the lockdown. "Pre-lockdown, there was great demand for taxi services, as a large number of tourists were visiting Mysuru city. Many tourists used to rent vehicle from Mysuru to the neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu states and also to Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and other districts. Now, we get hardly two calls per week, that too for short trips. Thus, we have not opened the office,” he said.

Somashekar, who has two vehicles said that he has put up his vehicles for sale. "Hardly anybody is enquiring. Those who enquire, ask for lesser price. I spent Rs 15,000 on both the vehicles for service just three days before the lockdown. I did not get any returns since then. I have parked the vehicles in the workshop,” he said.

Raghavendra, a driver from a village near Hunsur, said that he is a driver since 10 years. "Now, I have shifted to my village. I am planning to continue with agriculture,” he said. Raghavendra used to work all days of a week, before lockdown. But, now he has no work.