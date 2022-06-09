Teacher arrested for posting pictures of former student to break her marriage

Savadatti police on Thursday arrested a physical education teacher of a government high school who has been accused of making pictures of his former student go viral by posting it on his WhatsApp status to break her marriage.
The accused teacher, identified as Mahesh Biradar, posted the girl's photographs as his WhatsApp status on Monday after knowing that her marriage had been fixed. The pictures were taken when the girl was in class 10.
After the pictures went viral, the villagers came to the school to protest and demanded disciplinary action against the teacher for his acts.
Block Education Officer Shrishail Karikatti and other officials visited the school and brought the situation under control.
Karikatti informed DH that the girl and her family members have refused to file a complaint, but police have registered a suo moto case and arrested Biradar.
He said the former student was pursuing her degree course.
