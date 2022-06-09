Teacher arrested for posting pictures of former student

Teacher arrested for posting pictures of former student to break her marriage

After the pictures went viral, the villagers came to the school to protest and demanded disciplinary action against the teacher

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 09 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 14:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Savadatti police on Thursday arrested a physical education teacher of a government high school who has been accused of making pictures of his former student go viral by posting it on his WhatsApp status to break her marriage.

The accused teacher, identified as Mahesh Biradar, posted the girl's photographs as his WhatsApp status on Monday after knowing that her marriage had been fixed. The pictures were taken when the girl was in class 10.

After the pictures went viral, the villagers came to the school to protest and demanded disciplinary action against the teacher for his acts.

Block Education Officer Shrishail Karikatti and other officials visited the school and brought the situation under control.

Karikatti informed DH that the girl and her family members have refused to file a complaint, but police have registered a suo moto case and arrested Biradar.

He said the former student was pursuing her degree course.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WhatsApp
Belagavi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

 