Teacher escorts Muslim students during hijab protests

Teacher escorts Muslim students during hijab-saffron protests

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 08 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 22:41 ist
Students wearing saffron shawl block a road during protest over 'Hijab' controversy, in Shimoga. Credit: PTI photo

While the hijab-saffron protest was turning violent, Sahyadri Arts College Assistant Professor in Kannada Mohan H S, who was engaging the class, left no stone unturned to ensure safety of Muslim students on Tuesday.

The teacher and some students escorted Muslim students attired in burqa till they went out of the college safely. The video of the the teacher escorting his students from out of classroom till the exit gate has gone viral in social media networking sites and the teacher's act has conquered hearts of netizens.

shivamogga
Hijab row
Karnataka

