Teacher escorts Muslim students during hijab-saffron protests

While the hijab-saffron protest was turning violent, Sahyadri Arts College Assistant Professor in Kannada Mohan H S, who was engaging the class, left no stone unturned to ensure safety of Muslim students on Tuesday.

The teacher and some students escorted Muslim students attired in burqa till they went out of the college safely. The video of the the teacher escorting his students from out of classroom till the exit gate has gone viral in social media networking sites and the teacher's act has conquered hearts of netizens.

Watch latest videos by DH here: