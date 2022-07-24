Teacher goes to social media on school merger, gets notice

A show-cause notice has been served on a primary school teacher for opposing School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh's statement on the merger of 13,800 primary schools in the state.

M L Hanchate, the Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction, has slapped the notice on Veeranna Madiwalar, a teacher at lower primary school, Ambedkar Nagar, Nidagundi, Raibag taluk, under the provisions of Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957.

"You have posted your opinion on social media that it is not a merger, but a massacre of 13,800 primary schools. It's a holocaust on the future of students of these schools. You have clearly violated guideline 3 of the rules. You should answer in three days why action should not be taken against you," the DDPI's notice states.

Madiwalar told DH,"I did not intend to protest nor oppose anybody. I just shared my concerns on the closure of the schools in just two days."

Madiwalar has updated the development of issuance of show cause notice on social media. Many have opposed the notice, besides criticising the government's move. Some have targeted Nagesh too.