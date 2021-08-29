Teacher sent on compulsory leave for not taking vaccine

Teacher sent on compulsory leave for not taking Covid vaccine

During an enquiry, it came to notice that the teacher did not receive Covid vaccine

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Aug 29 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Jewargi Block Education Officer Venkayya Inamdar has sent Subhashchandra, who was working as teacher at Government Higher Primary school at Sonna village of taluk, on compulsory leave for not receiving Covid-19 vaccine. 

Subhashchandra remained absent unauthorisedly on August 24 and had put out an application seeking permission the same day to attend the school. 

"During an enquiry, it came to my notice that the teacher has not received Covid vaccine. Hence, he has been sent on compulsory leave until he gets two doses of the vaccine", Venkayya said.

Karnataka
Kalaburagi
teacher
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Coronavirus

