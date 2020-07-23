Teachers visit houses, educate children, parents on Covid-19

As schools are yet to reopen due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a few teachers of the taluk are visiting the houses of their students and conducting classes for them.

Teachers of Nitturu and Kempaiahanadoddi villages have been making door-to-door visits, to educate the children, as well as their parents on coronavirus and how to stay safe from the pandemic.

There are 47 students in Kempaiahanadoddi school, from 1st to 7th standard. Teachers Sundrappa, P Pavithra and T Veena of Kempaiahanadoddi, and Nagaraju and Pavithra of Nitturu school have volunteered to visit the houses to ensure that the children keep in touch with the lessons. At the same time, they explain about precautions to be taken during the Covid-19 crisis.

They visit the villages and explain to the people, gathering near hotels and other places, on how to protect themselves from coronavirus. Later, they gather around seven to eight students and conduct classes, after ensuring that they wear masks and use sanitisers.

Sundrappa said, “Initially, we used to go to the school and sit idle. As we understood that the delay in resuming, the school would make the children forget the lessons, we decided to visit their houses and conduct classes, by maintaining social distance.”