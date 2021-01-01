Teachers want more students to attend classes at one time

A section of the teaching faculty members of pre-university (PU) colleges are complaining of over load of work with only a limited students accommodating classroom, in the wake of the Covid crisis. The teachers are demanding the government to reconsider the matter and urged to allow an increase in the strength in a classroom.

As per the guidelines, only 15 students are allowed to sit in a classroom while a majority of the classes have more than 75 students. The teachers need to conduct the classes in batches, resulting in overload of work and the teachers feel it is difficult to complete the syllabus, if this continues.

A teacher said, “We have to lecture on the same topic five times and it is stressful to engage multiple classes. In our college, there are 75 students in each section and we have to conduct classes in five batches. It is overburden,” she said.

A government college principal said that the teaching faculty are complaining of overload work and are asking the government to reconsider the issue.

“Many colleges are facing staff crunch and it is inevitable for the teachers to engage more classes. We have a minimum of 65 students in each class and now, we have to divide them in groups to conduct classes. It is better if the government allows accommodating more number of students to reduce the burden,” he said.

However, on Day One, on Friday, only 30% students attended classes and there was no busy schedule for teachers. But, the number of students is expected to increase from Monday and it will be difficult to manage. The quality of teaching will be affected, he said.