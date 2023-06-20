Technical glitch hinders registration for Gruha Jyothi in Mangaluru

Technical glitches delayed the registration for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which offers up to 200 units of electricity to citizens free of cost, at the MangaloreOne centres in the city on Monday morning. Registration for the scheme started on Sunday.

Several people, including senior citizens, headed to the MangaloreOne centres in the morning to get registered for the scheme.

A few people, who were waiting at the centre, said, “We have been waiting for the last few minutes. The server is down. The government should extend the deadline for registration as the frequent crashing of servers will cause inconvenience to those who wish to apply for the scheme.”

Some citizens, who had come without the required documents, were seen returning home to get the documents for registration.

Some consumers who found issues, like the RR number in the name of a deceased member of the family, were worried about how to get registered for the scheme to avail of the benefit.

Applicants should furnish their Aadhaar number, consumer account or connection ID, name and address registered with the power supplying company and contact number for registration. The Gruha Jyothi Scheme is one of the five guarantees Congress had announced in the run-up to the Assembly election.

People can register for the scheme by accessing the Seva Sindhu portal— https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in at home or in the office.

Registration can also be done at 17 KarnatakaOne and 204 GramaOne centres in the district.

A Mescom official said that its officials will also facilitate registration if the citizens approach them. “The technical glitches will be solved as the days pass by.”

The officials have displayed posters of the scheme at all registration centres. The posters have a QR code. Through the QR code, one will get the links to the registration page of the Seva Sindhu portal.