With technical glitches in the health department server, the vaccination drive was delayed by at least two hours in Srirangapatna government hospital on Saturday.

The people were made to wait for more than two hours at the hospital premises. The department’s server was down by 9.30 am and the people were made to wait till 11.30 am.

The people expressed displeasure against the officials for the delay. However, the vaccination drive continued once the problem was fixed.