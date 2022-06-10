Teen murdered over fight while playing online game

A 22-year-old youth stabbed a 16-year-old-boy to death over a fight while playing an online game (Ludo) at Mashal village in the taluk on Wednesday night.

The police said the deceased is Shamaraya Pareet and the suspect is identified as Sachin Kirasavalagi.

They said the fight ensued between them over winning the game. The brother of Shamaraya pacified the duo and sent them home. A quarrel again took place between Shamaraya and Sachin. An angry Sachin brought a knife from his home and stabbed Shamaraya’s chest, killing him on the spot, the police said.

Dharmaraj Pareet, the brother of the deceased, has lodged a complaint at Afzalpur police station. DySP Ravindra Shiroor and Circle Inspector Jagadevappa Pala visited the spot. The accused has been arrested.