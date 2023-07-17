Teenager playing in saree swing chokes to death in Karnataka

A 13-year-old boy who was playing in a swing made of a saree, allegedly died of suffocation after the saree got knotted and choked him, at his house in Malavanthige in Belthangady on Sunday.
According to the police, the victim was identified as Shreesha, son of Balakrishna Gowda.
The saree was tied to a branch of a tree near his house and he was playing in it.
He was rushed to Government Hospital in Belthangady where doctors declared him dead.
Belthangady police have registered a case.
