K'taka: Teenager playing in saree swing chokes to death

Teenager playing in saree swing chokes to death in Karnataka

Belthangady police have registered a case.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 17 2023, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 07:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 13-year-old boy who was playing in a swing made of a saree, allegedly died of suffocation after the saree got knotted and choked him, at his house in Malavanthige in Belthangady on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Shreesha, son of Balakrishna Gowda.

Also Read | Private firm manager from Assam dies after falling from 18th floor

The saree was tied to a branch of a tree near his house and he was playing in it.

He was rushed to Government Hospital in Belthangady where doctors declared him dead.

Belthangady police have registered a case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Belthangady

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

 