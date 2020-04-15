Telemedicine fever clinic launched in Kodagu

The district administration has launched an online telemedicine fever clinic, for consultation with doctors. The website is www.kodaguedoc.letstart.in

A control room has also been set up with a doctor and the number is 9480610807.

People having fever and other symptoms of Covid-19 can log into the website and register. Later, with the help of the registration ID number, the person should call the control room number.

The doctor in the control room will obtain the registration ID and will prescribe the medicine through the website.

The person should later log into the website again and download the prescription and consult the doctor online.

The website will be operational soon, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said.