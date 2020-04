The annual fair of Sri Kote Mariyamma temple in Madikeri has been postponed following lockdown norms clamped to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rituals such as 'Pratishthapana Varshikothsava', 'Nagapratishthapana Mahothsava', 'Nagadarshana', 'Pashana Murthy Daiva Pratishthapana Varshikothsava' and 'Daiva Kola' were scheduled between April 16 and 17, stated a press release.