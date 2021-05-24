Temple hall, building in mosque converted into Covid Care Centres in Mangaluru

A temple hall in Puttur and a building on the premises of a mosque at Nadupadavu near Konaje have been converted into Covid Care Centres to isolate the Covid-19 infected with mild symptoms.

The Mahalingeshwara Temple at Puttur, managed by Muzrai department, has made arrangements to accommodate 40 persons at a time on the first floor of the temple hall.

H Naveen Bhandary, Executive Officer of Temple Committee, said that a Centre had already been set up at Morarji Desai Residential School at Balnad. Once the beds at the residential school is filled up, the CCC at the temple hall will be opened.

The primary and secondary contacts and those arriving from other cities and towns to their native places will be kept under observation in the Centre for a week. If they do not exhibit any symptoms, they will be sent to their homes after conducting a swab test. Those who develop symptoms will be treated and if required, admitted to hospitals, Bhandary said.

The temple will make arrangement to supply food for those who are admitted at the Centre. A TV will also be fixed at the Centre for patients. The health department has promised to send doctors and nurses daily to monitor the health of those accommodated at the Centre. In fact, separate cubicles with cots, beds, tables and other facilities have been arranged, he added.

“We want to check the transmission of Covid-19 among the family members. If required, more beds will be arranged on the ground floor of the hall as well,” he said.

The Nadupadavu Jamaat has arranged three beds in the building of a Madrasa at Nadupadavu near Konaje.

Jamaat Committee’s Ibrahim Nadupadavu said, “If required we will arrange more beds in the building. There is a separate toilet, and a kitchen facility to prepare food for those who are accommodated. Even medical kits for the treatment of the mild infected, who do not have facilities to remain in home isolation, have been arranged.”

He said, “To monitor the infected, nurses and para medical team have also been readied. The facility will not be restricted to Muslims and is for all. Even volunteers too have been readied to ferry those with symptoms of fever and others to the hospitals for treatment. If the family of Covid-19 infected require any help, then the team will supply even grocery kits required for the houses