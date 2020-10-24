Temple persuades people to wear 'suitable' clothes

Temple's initiative persuades people to wear clothes 'suitable' for Indian culture

We will not exert pressure on the devotees to follow dress code, temple authorities say

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mulki,
  • Oct 24 2020, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 11:02 ist
A board mounted at the Bhagavathi Temple at Sasihithlu on dress code.

An initiative to persuade people to wear dresses, suitable for Indian culture, has been initiated during Navarathri at Bhagavathi Temple in Sasihithlu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

A board at the entrance of the temple says it is better if men wear 'panche', pants, shirt, and women wear saree and chudidar. It is not suitable to enter the temple wearing a Western outfit, the board reads.

“We will not send those who fail to follow the dress code back. Instead, arrangements will be made to give them an alternative dress to wear. We will not exert pressure on the devotees. But we persuade them to wear Indian outfits,” said the temple committee leaders.

The temple committee president Vaman Idya said, “Our dress projects our culture. Our initiative may be opposed by people. We are not mounting pressure on anyone. We are only trying to persuade people. Already, such dress codes are prevalent in Kerala,” he added.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Navratri
temple
Karnataka
Dress code

What's Brewing

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

DH Toon | We're making headlines... in Bihar: J&K

DH Toon | We're making headlines... in Bihar: J&K

 