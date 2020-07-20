Temples wear deserted look on Aati Amavasya due to lockdown

The lockdown announced by the Dakshina Kannada district administration to check the spread of Covid-19 and the novel coronavirus scare has cast its shadow on the theerthasnana on the day of Aati Amavasya on Monday.

Normally, people throng Kadri Manjunatha Temple, a hill shrine of Sri Sadashiva temple located at Narahari Parvata, in Bantwal, Somanatha Temple at Someshwara, Sahasralingeshwara Temple in Uppinangady for theerthasnana (dip in the holy pond) on the day of Aati Amavasya. Due to lockdown, the temples wore a deserted look without the devotees. Ropes were tied near the ‘Saptakere’ of the Kadri Manjunatha Temple, to prevent any devotees from entering the pond. Taking a dip in the ponds on this day is considered to be sacred.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

On the other hand, people in Tulunadu drank ‘Paale ketteda kashaya’, a bitter Ayurvedic concoction to mark Aati Amavasya, in the households. It is believed that concoction protects the individual throughout the year. The Paale tree or Saptaparni, botanically known as Alstonia scholaris is also known as Devil tree in English, ‘Halemara’ in Kannada, ‘Palemara’ in Tulu.

The collection of the bark and preparation of this juice is very unique. In the past, people used to tie it with a rope around the tree a day earlier, so that they can identify the tree easily on the new moon night. Next day (Aati Amase day) early morning before the sun rises, the person chips off the tree bark with a sharp stone. The concoction is prepared by mixing ingredients of garlic, turmeric, ajwain seeds into it.

Due to lockdown, mass distribution of concoction early in the morning was not held at various places including temples in the district.