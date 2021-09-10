Tension grips village after leopard sighting

Tension grips village near Davangere after leopard sighting

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Sep 10 2021, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 23:30 ist

Tension gripped students and staff of Indira Gandhi Residential school in Aarabagatte village after a leopard was spotted near the institute on Friday evening.

The school is located in a dry forest region. Villagers noticed the big cat around 8 pm and alerted forest department officials. As soon as news spread, Honnalli MLA M P Renukacharya rushed to the village and directed officials concerned to capture it by placing a cage. He also asked staff, students of the school and villagers not to venture out alone till it is captured.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Davangere
leopard
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Afghanistan's Hazaras fear uncertain future

Afghanistan's Hazaras fear uncertain future

Mizoram braces for 2nd refugee wave from Myanmar

Mizoram braces for 2nd refugee wave from Myanmar

'Thalaivii' review: More romance than politics

'Thalaivii' review: More romance than politics

Did Shastri, Kohli pay enough heed to health protocols?

Did Shastri, Kohli pay enough heed to health protocols?

Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11

Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

 