Tension grips village near Davangere after leopard sighting

Tension gripped students and staff of Indira Gandhi Residential school in Aarabagatte village after a leopard was spotted near the institute on Friday evening.
The school is located in a dry forest region. Villagers noticed the big cat around 8 pm and alerted forest department officials. As soon as news spread, Honnalli MLA M P Renukacharya rushed to the village and directed officials concerned to capture it by placing a cage. He also asked staff, students of the school and villagers not to venture out alone till it is captured.
