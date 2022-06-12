Textbook revision aimed at rectifying mistakes of past: C T Ravi

Textbook revision to rectify past mistakes: C T Ravi

Justifying the changes in the textbook, Ravi said that they are including what was left out for several years and wrongly depicted

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said that the textbook row in Karnataka is a fight between Indian nationalism versus 'Tukde Tukde' Gang.

"Keeping in mind the interest of the country, we decided to introduce Indianness. A few could not tolerate it," he said during an interaction on the subject Textbook politics: Truth and Lies, organised by Citizens’ Council at Sanghaniketan on Saturday.

Justifying the changes in the textbook, Ravi said that they are including what was left out for several years and wrongly depicted. “We are trying to rectify mistakes and the opposition has been terming it as saffronisation of education. Students were forced to read on Lenin, Marx. It was Hedgewar who created awareness on Hindutva through nationalism. Is it not necessary read on him. Those who oppose it for the sake of opposing it would have read on such ideology as well?" he questioned.

“Congress, communist and conversion mafia tried to hide the real history. The Congress was engaged only in gaining vote. We will not allow the 'weed of communism' to grow amid nationalism. Communist want to weaken nationalism. We are addressing the lacunae in the Indian education system through NEP-2020. Our present lessons depict Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Shivaji as cowards. We need to rectify these errors. Our fight is between nationalism and the 'Tukde Tukde' gang,” he stressed.

He further criticised that they speak about Narayana Guru, Basavanna and B R Ambedkar only when the election is nearing. The BJP remembers them daily,” said Ravi. He said that those who raked up the row over Narayana Guru do not have concern for Narayana Guru.

