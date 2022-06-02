Textbook row: 7 members of Basava International Museum resign

Amidst the ongoing row over revised class 9 textbook, seven members of Basava International Museum located in Koodalasangama have resigned, protesting "disrespect" to Basavanna.

M S Jamadar, Gurupadappa Mariguddi, Hanumakshi Gogi, Basavaraj Sabarad, Ramzan Darga, Shankar Devanur and T R Chandrashekhar have resigned from the committee.

In a letter written to the government under Secretary, Revenue Department, T R Chandrashekhar, one of the committee members alleged that the experts' committee did not apprise them of the status of the work on the museum. "We were not invited even for a single meeting that was held earlier. A person called Raghu informed us that the work on museum has been completed while he was inviting us for the meeting scheduled on Wednesday," the member alleged.

Chandrashekhar said that they were given an oral invitation just 24 hours in advance. "On which basis should we attend the meeting and how should we be prepared?" he asked.

He added that they are not ready to shoulder any responsibility on the decisions to be taken on Basava International Museum. "In this connection, we as members of experts' committee of the museum are tendering our resignation and should not be made responsible for any decision to be taken," he appealed.

Chandrashekhar claimed that the lesson on Basavanna is filled with lies and against his thoughts. "We will protest it. As the government has no respect for Basavanna, there is no point in continuing in the committee. Hence, we will tender our resignation to the expert committee of Koodalasangama's Basava International Museum," Chandrashekhar wrote in the letter.