Thief stabs police constable in Mangaluru

A thief allegedly stabbed a police constable at Central Market in Mangaluru on Monday evening.

The thief, hailing from Kasargod, had allegedly approached a shopkeeper in the Central Market to sell an expensive wrist watch. Suspecting something fishy, the shopkeeper had informed the police.

Constable Vinod was sent to the spot to nab the thief. When the cop tried to catch him, he allegedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon and fled the spot. The constable is admitted to a hospital and is out of danger, said the Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Some miscreants are spreading rumours on the stabbing incident by allegedly connecting it to one particular community. The public should not heed to any rumours, the Commissioner said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: