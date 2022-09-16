Thieves break into footwear shop in Karnataka's Puttur, steal Rs 14,74,500 in cash

Thieves who gained entry into a footwear shop in Karnataka's Puttur, decamped with Rs 14,74,500 cash and DVR worth Rs 10,000.

According to the police, Mohammed Shameer who ran the footwear shop, was also in the business of selling old cars used in Bengaluru in Puttur.

He had kept Rs 8 lakh which he had received from selling a car along with Rs 7 lakh which his friend had given him inside a wooden box behind the cash drawer in the shop.

The theft came to light when the shop was opened by staff Tajuddin. The thieves had gained entry by opening the roof tiles. Rs 24,500 cash from the cash drawer and Rs 14,50,000 kept inside the wooden box were stolen by the thieves.