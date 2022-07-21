Thinker-activist Rajashekar passes away

Thinker and social activist G Rajashekar died at a hospital, after a prolonged illness, in Udupi on Wednesday. He was 75.

Rajashekar, who is survived by his wife and two sons, was on the ventilator for some time now but failed to respond to treatment.

Known for leading pro-people agitations, Rajashekar firmly raised his voice against communalism in coastal districts. The activist, known for simplicity and straightforwardness, led a simple life till his death. In 2019, was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a rare brain

disorder.